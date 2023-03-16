5G News
The OPPO Find X6 series and the Pad 2 tablet already have a presentation date

Mobile

Published on

By Abraham
Oppo will present the Find X6 series and Pad 2 tablet on March 21, the company revealed today.

In the images shown, the Oppo Find X6 appears with a leather back, a circular camera with a periscope lens, and we see a piece of the Hasselblad logo, as well as a small orange dot, a trademark of the Swedish photography company.

The tablet will have a thin bezel, a power key on the left side, and a volume rocker on the top.

The Oppo Find X6 series is expected to include two phones: the Oppo Find X6 with a Dimensity 9200 chipset from Mediatek and a Pro version with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 that will reportedly not be released outside of China.

The Pad 2 looks a lot like the first Oppo Pad with its 11″ IPS LCD display and 8,360mAh battery, but expect new keyboard and stylus accessories as well as a more powerful chipset.

