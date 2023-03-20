The OPPO Find X6 can be seen before its official announcement

- Advertisement -

OPPO prepares for the launch of the series Find X6, formed by the and X6 Pro, next March 21 in China. Unfortunately, rumors suggest that we will not see this smartphone outside of China.

A few days ago, OPPO showed off the layout of the camera module and has confirmed that the Find X6 series will feature Hasselblad cameras on the back.

Now, a new leak has revealed the official images of the Find X6 series design. EvLeaks has shared renders of the Find X6 series. The images confirm the color options of the two OPPO flagship phones.

OPPO Find X6 family colors

Each of the phones will launch in three color options. The Find X6 will be available in black, green and gold colors. Additionally, the Find X6 Pro will have a dual-tone color option with orange and white hues, as well as black and green color variants.

Both phones have the same camera module design. There is a huge circular camera module at the back with a triple camera setup. The Hasselblad brand appears in the center of the camera module. The images also confirm that the Find X6 series will feature the MariSilcion NPU under the hood.

OPPO Find X6 Pro

It is believed that the Find X6 Pro will feature a 50 MP 1-inch Sony IMX989 sensor. The Pro variant is also likely to feature a 50 MP Sony IMX890 sensor for the ultra-wide-angle camera and a 50MP sensor for periscope camera. For selfies, there will be a camera sensor 32MP Sony IMX709.

The phone will display a 6.8-inch AMOLED screen with 2K resolution and support for a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz. Some rumors also claim that the Find X6 Pro will sport the brightest screen on any phone, with a maximum brightness of 2,500 nits.

Inside, there will be a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip and a 5,000 mAh battery. The Pro variant is said to be compatible with 100W fast charging, 50W wireless charging and reverse wireless charging. It will have the IP68 certification resistance to water and dust.

OPPO Find X6

As for the Find X6, it will also feature a triple camera setup. However, the camera settings will be different. There will be a sensor, a 50 MP Samsung JN1 sensor for ultra wide angle camera a 50 MP Sony IMX890 sensor for telephoto.

In the back, there will be a 6.74-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate support. The phone will also feature a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 or a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC. The Find X6 is believed to carry a 4,800mAh battery with 80W charging support.



Both smartphones will carry Android 13 with on top.