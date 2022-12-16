The OPPO Find X6 camera exposed: three sensors and much more

- Advertisement -

The company OPPO It doesn’t stop being news this week. It has announced both smart glasses and new foldable phones. But the machinery of the Asian firm does not stop, and some details of the next phone that will be announced and that will be part of the high-end Android range are already being known. We show you what has been reported.

The device we are talking about is the OPPO Find X6, which is aiming to be officially announced at the beginning of the year 2023. That is, in a short time. Specifically, the leak shows how the camera that it will integrate and, the truth is that everything indicates that in this section it will not have any problem to compete with the most relevant devices, such as those of Samsung, Xiaomi and, yes, even Apple iPhones.

This will be the camera of this OPPO phone

Some details of this component had been known before, but not with the precision as it has now. Thus, the bet will be for a main sensor of 50 megapixels, which seems to have become the norm among premium triennials these days. This will be a component SonyIMX890, which ensures excellent quality both in photo and video, and will have such relevant details as, for example, integrating optical stabilization and, in what has to do with the focal aperture, this will be F: 1.8. Come on, it’s a good choice by OPPO.

In total, there will be three cameras that will be integrated into the smartphone. The second most important will also be 50MPand it will be the one that will allow a 3X optical zoom with great precision. The third and last will be a component of 32 megapixels which will have functions of telephoto so that there are no sections in which the device falters… Even when recording at 8K, which seems to be completely possible.

And, all this, accompanied by the MariSilicon X NPU chip that would allow to optimize all the work. Even, the collaboration with Hasselblad It will be present as the best of the two new foldables from the company. Therefore, you will not lack options to be able to compete face to face with the big ones in the market.

Some details that are safe in this smartphone

Everything indicates that the integrated AMOLED screen will have a frequency of 120hz, being its resolution 1.5K. Besides, in what has to do with the main hardware, it will have the processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 so that everything works at maximum speed (and the RAM aims to be 12GB). If we add to this a battery of 5.000mAh With fast charging (80W) and wireless, it is clear that the bet will be excellent in the OPPO Find X6.

