The OPPO Find X5 series is now official: Specifications, price and availability

OPPO today unveiled its new flagship OPPO Find X5 series, made up of the OPPO Find X5 Pro, X5 and X5 Lite.

The OPPO Find X5 series features a futuristic aesthetic with a modern design, and sophisticated image processing including OPPO’s dedicated Neural Image Processing Unit, MariSilicon X, especially focused on capturing video at night.

4K night video and photography

Night video has always been the great challenge for mobile phones and OPPO has designed a dedicated imaging NPU, MariSilicon X, for “bring the night to life, without compromising color quality”.

Based on a 6nm process, MariSilicon X features powerful AI to improve the perceived resolution of nighttime video by up to four times, as well as deliver less grain and superior color reproduction. MariSilicon X is part of OPPO Find X5 Pro and OPPO Find X5.

The 4K Ultra Night video system integrated into the wide-angle and ultra-wide-angle cameras provides, according to the company, each frame as clean as a still photo.

Additionally, the wide-angle and ultra-wide-angle cameras feature 50 MP Sony IMX766 sensors with a 1/1.56” sensor size. The wide-angle camera also offers the first five-axis OIS system.

In addition, OPPO Find X5 Pro includes a renewed 32MP front camera that captures details with maximum clarity also thanks to the MariSilicon X Imaging NPU. This allows for enhanced dynamic range and realistic textures that enable more accurate selfies.

Further realizing OPPO’s goal of providing a professional-grade camera experience, the OPPO Find X5 series is the first OPPO smartphone series to incorporate the latest features. Hasselblad Camera for Mobile software features to adjust and improve the colors and chromatic tones of your photographs.

Futuristic design with a premium look

OPPO Find X5 series features a spaceship-inspired curved body using premium materials.

The ultra-resistant ceramic back of the OPPO Find X5 Pro is available in Ceramic White and Glaze Black. Taking over 168 hours to make, this ceramic back panel combines beauty and durability, resisting splashes, water and dust.

OPPO Find X5 Pro has a 6.7″ ultra-clear curved AMOLED display. With WQHD+ resolution and 100% P3 color gamut coverage, OPPO Find X5 Pro’s 10-bit screen displays over 1 billion colors.

OPPO Find X5 Pro also boosts display performance with the first-of-its-kind multi-brightness color calibration, creating colors that are consistent whether you’re using the phone under dim artificial light or under bright, luminous summer skies.

Also, by enabling AON – Always On, the screen will always know when to stay on and use air gestures to navigate between different applications.

The most powerful OPPO flagship to date

powered by him Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processorOPPO Find X5 Pro is packed with the power to handle the most demanding games and apps smoothly.

OPPO has multiplied its efforts to increase battery life in OPPO Find X5 Pro and improve power management. The large two-cell battery 5000mAh reflects a capacity increase of more than 11% over OPPO Find X3 Pro, always ready when needed.

With the support of the improved technology of c80 W SUPERVOOC TM Flash Power OPPO Find X5 Pro charges from 0% to 50% in just 12 minutes, and with 50W AIRVOOCTM Wirelessly charges up to 100% in just 47 minutes.

ColorOS 12.1: smart and secure

OPPO’s user-friendly customization layer, ColorOS 12.1, is the most intuitive and personal to date.

Combined with Google’s Android 12 operating system, it offers privacy features and experiences, while maintaining full access to the Google Play Store.

OPPO Find X5 and OPPO Find X5 Lite

OPPO Find X5 It has a more discreet finish, with fingerprint-resistant matte frosted glass.

Available in black or white, the graininess of this 90% frosted texture creates an almost silky sheen as it plays with the light when held in your hand.

It also includes the excellent IMX766 dual camera system, powered by the MariSilicon X imaging NPU, a 6.5” 120Hz 1 billion color display, support for 80W SUPERVOOC TM charging, 30W AIRVOOC TM wireless charging and much more. plus.

OPPO Find X5 OPPO Find X5 Lite

With OPPO Find X5 Lite users will be able to enjoy great portraits, thanks to excellent camera settings and AI-enhanced imaging features.

This smartphone is a portrait expert capable of capturing DSLR-like images through features such as portrait mode, portrait video with Bokeh effects, and more.

Prices and availability

OPPO Find X5 Pro 5G is available in the pre-purchase period until March 14 for €1,299 and an exclusive pack consisting of: OPPO Watch Free, OPPO Enco X headphones, AirVOOC TM 45W wireless charger and a protective case.

OPPO Find X5 5G is available in the pre-purchase period until March 14 for €999 and an exclusive pack consisting of: OPPO Watch Free, OPPO Enco X headphones and a protective case.

