The OPPO Find X5 Pro has no secrets: Leaked specifications and price

OPPO will present in a few weeks the OPPO Find X5 Pro which will go up against the best Android phones on the market.

have now leaked new renders of the flagship, along with almost all of its specifications.

The OPPO Find X5 Pro will have a camera module with an original design that will house three cameras. We can also see a curved screen with a cutout for the camera in the upper left corner.

According WinFuture the OPPO Find X5 Pro will arrive with a 6.7″ LTPO AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

As expected, the phone will have Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, along with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of onboard storage

On the camera front, OPPO’s flagship will sport a three-lens Hasselblad system with the same 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor as the Find X3 Pro.

It will be joined by a 50MP Sony IMX766 ultra-wide lens and a 13MP Samsung S5K3M5 telephoto lens with 5X hybrid zoom.

As can be seen from the renders, the phone will come equipped with the MariSilicon X Imaging NPU developed by OPPO. It will also have a 32MP Sony IMX709 sensor on the front for selfies and video calls.

Other specs include a 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast wired charging, IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, and wireless charging support. The phone will arrive with Android 12 based on ColorOS 12.1.

The phone is believed to debut at MWC 2022, which kicks off on February 28. Although it is not known when it will begin to be marketed, the report states that its price could be around 1,200 euros.

Technical specifications