The OPPO Find X5 Pro has no secrets: Leaked specifications and price

By: Abraham

Date:

OPPO will present in a few weeks the OPPO Find X5 Pro which will go up against the best Android phones on the market.

have now leaked new renders of the flagship, along with almost all of its specifications.

The OPPO Find X5 Pro will have a camera module with an original design that will house three cameras. We can also see a curved screen with a cutout for the camera in the upper left corner.

According WinFuture the OPPO Find X5 Pro will arrive with a 6.7″ LTPO AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

As expected, the phone will have Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, along with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of onboard storage

On the camera front, OPPO’s flagship will sport a three-lens Hasselblad system with the same 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor as the Find X3 Pro.

It will be joined by a 50MP Sony IMX766 ultra-wide lens and a 13MP Samsung S5K3M5 telephoto lens with 5X hybrid zoom.

As can be seen from the renders, the phone will come equipped with the MariSilicon X Imaging NPU developed by OPPO. It will also have a 32MP Sony IMX709 sensor on the front for selfies and video calls.

 

Other specs include a 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast wired charging, IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, and wireless charging support. The phone will arrive with Android 12 based on ColorOS 12.1.

The phone is believed to debut at MWC 2022, which kicks off on February 28. Although it is not known when it will begin to be marketed, the report states that its price could be around 1,200 euros.

Technical specifications

Screen 6.7 inches, 120 Hz, 3216 x 1440 pixels, 526 ppi, LTPO AMOLED, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, 10-bit
software ColorOS 12.1 (based on Android 12)
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (octa-core, 64-bit)
GPU Qualcomm Adreno 730
Storage 12/256 GB (not expandable)
rear cameras
  • 50 MP main (Sony IMX766 1/1.56″, f/1.7, 10-bit, 6P lens, FOV 80°)
  • 50 MP ultra wide angle (Sony IMX766 1/1.56″, f/2.2, 10-bit)
  • 13MP telephoto lens (Samsung S5K3M5, f/2.4)
Frontal camera 32MP (Sony IMX709, 5P lens, FOV 90°, f/2.4)
sensors Fingerprint sensor (under display), geomagnetic sensor, illumination, proximity, acceleration, gravity, pedometer, gyroscope
SIM card Dual SIM (Nano) + eSIM
Others IP68, USB OTG, facial recognition, stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos
gps GPS, A-GPS, BeiDou, Glonass, Galileo
Connection 5G, USB Type-C, WLAN AX, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2
Battery 5000 mAh Li-Po, 80 W fast charging, wireless charging
Dimensions 163.7×73.9×8.5mm
Weight 218 grams

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

