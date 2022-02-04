The OPPO Find X5 Pro 5G leaked in full: full power, Hasselblad lenses and ultra-fast charging

One of OPPO’s next launches will be part of its most powerful line of smartphones, the Find, and although it is not yet official, all the leaks suggest that it will be the OPPO Find X5 (skipping the fourth series) since the OPPO Find X5 Pro 5G It will be the most powerful of them. The terminal has just leaked almost completely.

As expected, the leak of the OPPO Find X5 Pro 5G is accompanied by full-power features, such as the presence of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 that should lead the Android world this season. But the filtration is complete and we show you everything below what has slipped on the future phone. By the way, it never hurts to repeat that this is not official, no matter how much it fits with previous leaked information.

This will be the OPPO Find X5 Pro 5G according to a massive leak

From 91mobiles, and from the hand of Roland Quandt, we get that the future OPPO Find X5 Pro 5G will be powered by the aforementioned Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 from Qualcomm accompanied by a single option of RAM and internal storage: 12GB for the first, 256GB for the second. No microSD around here. And for the battery, a Li-Po from 5,000 mAh with 80W fast charge (eye) and also with wireless charging of unknown speed.

The future OPPO Find X5 Pro 5G will carry a screen 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED diagonal with QHD + resolution of 3,216 x 1,440 pixels and that will refresh at a maximum of 120Hz. The panel will be protected by Gorilla Glass Victus and will hide the fingerprint reader behind it.

In the camera team we will have 32 megapixels f / 2.4 front, with a Sony IMX709 sensor, and a triple rear kit made up of the following: main camera of 50 megapixels (Sony IMX766, f/1.7, 80º), a super wide-angle camera 50 megapixels (Sony IMX766, f/2.2) and a telephoto camera 13 megapixels (Samsung S5K3MS, f/2.4). Neither the field of view of the second nor the optical magnification of the third (it is estimated that 5X, and 20X with hybrid zoom) have not transcended. We must not forget that the Find X5 Pro 5G will have the MariSilicon X chip to enhance photography, in addition to lenses signed by Hasselblad.

Hasselblad lenses and MariSilicon X chip in the photographic section of what promises to be a beast

In terms of connectivity, we are talking about a 5G phone with two cards (nanoSIM and eSIM) that will also offer WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC and USB type C. In addition, it will have stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos as well as IP68 certification against dust and water, so it will be literally submersible. The phone will have dimensions of 163.7 x 73.9 x 8.5 millimeters and a weight of 218 grams.

We close with the highlighted design section that the phone has a perforated screen to house the front camera, it hardly has frames and offers a interesting rear design that will apparently be made of glass, although the manufacturer speaks of “ceramic black” and “ceramic white” for colors. This OPPO Find X5 Pro 5G will arrive with Android 12 under ColorOS 12.1 and should be presented at the end of the month at the MWC in Barcelona.

OPPO Find X5 Pro 5G, the leaked technical specifications

OPPO Find X5 Pro 5G Screen 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED

QHD+ at 3216 x 1440

120Hz refresh

Gorilla Glass Victus Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Adreno 730 GPU Versions 12GB/256GB

LPDDR5X/UFS 3.1 rear cameras Main: 50 megapixels, f/1.7, IMX766, 6P

Wide: 50 megapixels, f / 2.2, IMX766

Zoom: 13 megapixels, f/2.2, Samsung S5K3MS

hasselblad lenses

MariSilicon X chip Frontal camera 32 megapixels, f/2.4, Sony IMX709, 80º Battery 5,000mAh

80W fast charge

wireless charging System android 12

Color OS 12.1 connectivity 5G Dual (nanoSIM, eSIM)

WiFi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2

gps

usb type c Dimensions and weight 163.7 x 73.9 x 8.5 millimeters

218 grams Others Fingerprint reader under the screen

IP68

stereo speakers

Dolby Atmos

glass back Price Determined

