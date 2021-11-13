The Oppo Find X4 Pro could bring fast charging to 125W

The Oppo Find X3 Pro supports fast wired charging of “only” 65W, but it seems that its successor will offer a considerable improvement.

The well-known Digital Chat Station leaker it states that Oppo will bring speeds of 125W with the Find X4 series.

Other than this, we don’t have much information on the rest of the Find X4 series spec sheet. We expect Oppo to bring the Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 chip, which is expected to be unveiled on November 30.

Oppo’s Find X series is usually renewed in March, which leaves plenty of time for us to see many more leaks.



