The OPPO A96 is official: exquisite design and OLED screen to dominate the mid-range

The Asian manufacturer has just presented its new OPPO A96 5G, a mid-range phone with some very cool surprises. It is a model that arrives with an OLED screen, a flat frame design, a Qualcomm SoC and LED notification rings, which have been located around the two cameras on the rear.

Like OPPO Reno7 series, The new OPPO A96 5G arrives with a flat frame. Instead, the rear camera has a situation similar to that of the most recent phones from the Realme firm. In addition, around the cameras, we now find LED light rings for the notification of notifications, and these extend along the rectangle that houses the cameras.

Design and features of OPPO A96 5G

The rear panel of this new smartphone has multiple glass structures, which leave the model with an elegant matte finish, just like in the OPPO Reno series. The thickness of the device is 7.59mm, and its weight is 171g.

Looking under the hood, we find a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, along with a configuration of 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. Along with this, cIt also has support for 5 GB of virtual RAM.

enlarge photo OPPO A96 5G camera layout OPPO

If we go to the front, we find a OLED screen with a diagonal of 6.43 inches and a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, accompanied by a 60Hz refresh rate, up to 180Hz touch sample rate, in-display fingerprint sensor, DCI-P3 color gamut support, and 1,000,000: 1 contrast ratio. It does not lack a hole in the upper left part of the screen, where the 16 MP selfie camera is located. And on the back, it has a dual camera setup, these being 48 MP (width) and 2 MP (depth).

As its own name already lets us know, the OPPO A96 5G has 5G connectivity, which is backed by a capacity of 4,500mAh battery and support for 33W fast charge. The last thing to mention is that it runs ColorOS12.

The new OPPO A96 5G arrives with a single configuration of 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage, and its price in China is 1,999 yuan, which would be about 279 euros in exchange.

The smartphone is already available to reserve, since the day it officially goes on sale is next January 9. In addition, it will be available in three different colors, these being Colored Glaze (multicolor gradient), Night Dream Night Star (black) and Apricot Powder Warm Sun (peach).

