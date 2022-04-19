MobileAndroidTech News

The OPPO A96 arrives in Spain with a textured design and a 50-megapixel camera: price and availability

By: Brian Adam

OPPO took advantage of the beginning of the year to release the new generation of its A series in the Asian market with the OPPO A96 5G, a model compatible with new generation networks thanks to the Snapdragon 695 processor. A few weeks ago, a 4G variant of this phone with the Snapdragon 680 on board was also presented.

Well, finally it will be this latest model, and not the 5G variant, that will land in our country. The Chinese company has just announced the arrival in Spain of the OPPO A96 and we already know in what configurations, in what colors and at what price it will be available here.

OPPO A96 price and availability

Oppo A96 02

The new OPPO A96 is now available in Spain at a official price of 289 euros. It is sold in a single configuration with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of capacity, and in two different colors: Starry Black (black) and Sunset Blue (blue).

Great battery and good screen, but without 5G

Oppo A96 03

OPPO ensures that, in the manufacturing process of this model, it has treated the glass panel with vacuum diamond cutting to create a smooth texture and dirt and fingerprint proof. On the front, it has a 6.59-inch perforated LCD screen with FullHD + resolution and 90 Hz adaptive refresh rate.

Inside, the OPPO A96 carries the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G chipset with 8 GB of RAM, 128 GB of expandable storage and the ColorOS 11.1 operating system based on Android 11. To power itself, it has a battery with a capacity of 5,000 mAh and support for 33W SUPERVOOC fast charging.

It includes a 16 MP front camera and a dual rear camera made up of a 50 MP main sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor. They also highlight the side fingerprint sensor, NFC connectivity and stereo speakers.

OPPO A96 data sheet

OPPO A96

Screen

LCD 6.59 inches
Full HD+ resolution
Refresh rate: 90 Hz

Dimensions and weight

164.4 x 75.7 x 8.4mm
191g

Processor

Snapdragon 680

RAM

8GB

Storage

128GB
Micro SD

Frontal camera

16MP f/2.0

Rear camera

50MP f/1.8
2MP f/2.4

Battery

5,000mAh
30W fast charge

Operating system

Color OS 11.1
Android 11

connectivity

4G
wifi ac
Bluetooth 5.0
USB-C

Others

Fingerprint reader on one side
IPX4

Price

€289

