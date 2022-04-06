The oppo A76 is presented with its own brilliance (literal) to stand out within the mid-range

Presented just over a month ago, one of the latest additions to one of the most popular families of this company finally arrives in Spain, with oppo A76a mid-range budget price that, although it dispenses with some additions and features, shines in many other aspects.

With general lines quite similar to those of the rest of its family, without a doubt the first thing that catches the attention of the oppo A76 is the glossy finish on its back, called OPPO Glow. A finish that subtly changes color intensity and shine when rotated or repositioned, decorated with a small touch similar to shimmering sandstone or glitter.

As for the rest of its design, turning it over we will find a 6.56-inch screen with a refresh rate of 90 Hz and a touch sampling rate of 180 Hz, features normally relegated to higher ranges, or phones in higher price segments.

Passing thus inside, the surprises continue. And it is that the oppo A76 comes equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset, 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage (expandable by means of a microSD card up to 1 TB), fulfilling more than enough for day-to-day tasks as well as some additions such as the reproduction of content and games.

Unfortunately, the section where it falters the most is photography. While its front camera has a fairly competent 8 MP lenswe will hardly have a double camera configuration in its rear part, composed around a 13 MP main sensor and a secondary 2 MP sensor for the bokeh effect. However, it seems that oppo has wanted to focus practically all of its reduction on this point.

And it is that although we will not have support for 5G wireless networks, we will continue to have a fairly complete connectivity section, with compatibility with Dual SIM, 4G/LTE networks and WiFi ac, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, as well as some USB ports -C and 3.5mm headphone jack. In addition, we can also find other additional additions such as a fingerprint sensor on the side of the phone.

Finally, the oppo A76 comes equipped with a 5,000mAh batterywhich although almost normalized in this segment, stands out Backed by 33W SUPERVOOC fast chargingwhich together with the ColorOS 11.1 operating system based on Android 11, ensure a fairly long-lasting autonomy.

Availability and price

Currently we can already find the new OPPO A76 available on the brand’s official website, under an official launch price of 239 euros.