the operators will block telegram next monday, march 25

Spain is about to commit one of the biggest attacks in memory on the Internet, blocking one of the main messaging services in the world. So far, no operator has received any notification from the National Court to close access to Telegram. Sources familiar with the situation assure that it will be carried out next Monday.

The head of the Central Court of Instruction Number 5 has been the one who has ordered this unusual measure after Telegram has not responded to the requirements of the Spanish justice system following the lawsuit from several audiovisual companies. Apparently, Atresmedia, Mediaset and Movistar Plus filed legal claims for the piracy of their audiovisual content within the messaging network. Telegram is the second most used application in the world and is only blocked in a few countries such as Cuba, Iran, China or Pakistan. Spain is going to join this dubious list at least in a precautionary manner and according to legal sources, it will be next Monday, March 25, when all operators will begin to receive the cars to proceed with the total blocking of the application. At the moment, neither Telefónica, nor Orange, nor Vodafone, nor MásMóvil have received any notification from the court.

Absolutely disproportionate measure

The unusual decision is being criticized on social networks and also by consumer organizations. For example, FACUA (Federation of Consumers in Action) considers that it is disproportionate and that it will cause enormous harm to users and private companies. In addition, it must be taken into account that the just will pay for the sinners due to the inability of the Spanish justice system to contact the Telegram team. The company has previously collaborated with the authorities and in 2019 blocked various channels where illegal content was distributed. The main difference between Whatsapp and Telegram is that there are open broadcast channels with tens of thousands of users where the content is not moderated. In any case, blocking the entire application is a disproportionate measure even though it is precautionary.

Ways to bypass the block

Everything indicates that the closure of Telegram by the operators will be via DNS, so it will be easy for users to bypass said block. It is enough to use a proxy to be able to use the tool. In any case, in the next few days hundreds of tutorials will surely appear that explain step by step how to do it. Putting doors into the field on the Internet has never been a good idea. In addition, Telegram has surely received several hundred thousand more downloads in Spain after hearing the news.