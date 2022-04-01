The online edition of E3 2022 would have been canceled

Bad year this 2022 for the Electronic Entertainment Expo. And it is that, if a few months ago we told that the physical edition of E3 2022 had been canceled, but that the organization had great expectations in repeating the online format that I use in 2021 (compared to 2020, the year that the pandemic hit us, in which the event was completely canceled), today we have news to the contrary, and that is that finally the event would be canceled completely, just like in 2020.

Let us remember that when the face-to-face edition was canceled last January, the organization of E3 2022 declared the following: «Due to the ongoing health risks surrounding COVID-19 and its potential impact on the safety of exhibitors and attendees, E3 will not be held in person in 2022. We remain incredibly excited about the future of E3 and look forward to announcing more details soon.”a statement to which we must add that the organization claimed to be «excited about the possibilities of an online event«.

Now, after these months of waiting, tense waiting, in which it was strange not to have more news about it, it seems that perhaps such enthusiasm was not so great, or at least it was not shared by the parties involved in the decision. And it is that there does not seem to be another explanation to justify the cancellation of E3 2022, which, yes, is not yet official, since it has been made public for a tweet by Will Powers, head of communication at Razer, in which, in addition, claims to have found out by email.

Just got an email… It’s official, E3 digital is official canceled for 2022. Lots of mixed feelings about this… — Will Powers 🛫 NYC (@WillJPowers) March 31, 2022

A reading of the tweet is enough to realize that the news of the cancellation of the digital edition of E3 2022 he doesn’t like it too much, and even more so having found out this waydespite the fact that Razer is, without a doubt, one of the most important gaming device brands on the market, and therefore it can be assumed that it should have participated in making this decision.

In the absence of an official statement in which the organization explains the reasons for this decision, it does not seem too wise to cancel the digital edition of E3 2022, even more so seeing that this format was already widely used in 2021, and that in this 2022 we are already seeing both digital and physical events. In this particular context, canceling the physical edition is understandable, and I would even say a great show of good sense. However, doing the same with the online edition, thus postponing the presence of the event until 2023, It’s something that I don’t fully understand.