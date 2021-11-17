The OnePlus Nord N20 5G is completely leaked showing its design and features

The OnePlus catalog is preparing to receive the successor to last year’s Nord N10. We talk about what will be the new OnePlus Nord N20 5G, a terminal that will belong to the mid-range with an accessible price.

And now, through the 91Mobile colleagues we can learn all the secrets of the OnePlus Nord N20 5G. It is a model that comes with a flat screen, a hole in it for the selfie camera and a configuration of three cameras on the back.

We start by mentioning its new design, which turns out to be different from what you can find regularly within this brand. Boast of having a flat frame with beveled edges around the screen, which has a great similarity with the iPhone of recent years.

Features of the OnePlus Nord N20 5G

Its power button is on the right side, and the volume control and SIM card slot goes to the left side. Count with one 3.5mm audio jack, one USB Type-C at the bottom, which are accompanied by the microphone and the speaker. At the top is the microphone for noise cancellation.

If we go to the front of the terminal, in the upper left we find the hole for the selfie camera and a considerable lower bezel. In the back is where it has its configuration of three cameras, two larger sensors and a smaller one. Next to them it has an LED flash, you can also see the OnePlus logo and brand. As for the versions in which you will be able to find it, you have purple and gray as options, depending on the renders.

The new terminal of the Asian manufacturer It could come with a 6.43-inch screen diagonal and flat design. Its fingerprint sensor would be housed under the screen, so we are talking about it would have a AMOLED panel. As for the brain of the terminal, it would have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC.

Turning now to its camera configuration, the new OnePlus Nord N20 5G will have a 48 MP main sensor, a 2 MP one and a last 2 megapixel sensor as well. As for the front camera, this will be 16 MP. The size of the terminal will be 159.8 x 73.1 x 7.7 mm depending on the renders. Now we just have to wait for his official presentation to see what the manufacturer surprises us with.

