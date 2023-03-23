5G News
The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G and the OnePlus Nord Buds 2 will be presented on April 4

Mobile

Published on

By Abraham
OnePlus has announced the date of its next launch event, confirming that it will introduce the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G and the OnePlus Nord Buds 2 on April 4 at an event called “Larger than life – A OnePlus Nord Launch Event”.

The new OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite5G device combines the fast and smooth experience characteristic of the brand with a design that stands out from the crowd thanks to its new color (Pastel Lime) and the simple and comfortable arrangement of the camera in two lateral circles.

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G builds on the success of its predecessors by offering features in a more affordable package.

The launch event “Larger than life – A OnePlus Nord Launch Event” will take place online next Tuesday, April 4 at 2:30 p.m. (Spanish time).


