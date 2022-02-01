Search here...
The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G sees its features filtered: Snapdragon 695 and triple 64 MP camera, among them

By: Brian Adam

After renewing its highest range of phones with the OnePlus 10 Pro, everything indicates that the Chinese company’s next step will be to expand the Nord line. And it seems that it will not do it with only one model, but OnePlus is preparing several devices to add to a family where the latest additions are the OnePlus Nord CE 5G and the OnePlus Nord 2 5G.

To the recent rumors about the possible OnePlus Nord 2T and about the OnePlus CE 2, there is now a leak about the future OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, a mid-range model that could arrive this year. It is not yet known when, but the well-known leaker @OnLeaks and the SmartPrix website have already taken care of advancing most of its important specifications.

In a twitter post, says @OnLeaks that, although the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Lite will come later this year, you already have the complete specification sheet. And it refers us to SmartPrix, which is where we can find the detailed leak of the Chinese manufacturer’s future phone.

On the web, they assure that the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G will have a 6.59-inch screen with FullHD resolution. It will also have a 16-megapixel front camera and a triple rear camera with a 64-megapixel main sensor along with two other 2-megapixel lenses each.

For the processor, OnePlus will bet on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 695, a 6-nanometer octa-core chipset with support for 5G. they will accompany you two RAM options (6 and 8 GB) and two other internal storage (128 and 256 GB). To power itself, it will include a 5000 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

SmartPrix does not give details about the date on which it will be available or the price it will have, but it does talk about the next “economic proposal” from OnePlus. Its last name “Lite” also gives us an idea that it will be one of the cheapest options (or the cheapest) in the Nord range.

Via | @OnLeaks and Smart Prix

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

