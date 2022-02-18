The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is now official

OnePlus has officially released the OnePlus Nord CE 2a device that stands out for offering faster charging, a more powerful chipset and smarter cameras.

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 also boasts features like a 90Hz AMOLED display, OxygenOS 11, and 5G support, along with other popular features from the original OnePlus Nord CE, like a slim and attractive design and headphone jack.

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 has the 65W SUPERVOOC fast charging which provides the device’s 4,500 mAh dual-cell battery with up to a day’s worth of power in just 15 minutes, twice as fast as the original OnePlus Nord CE, and can charge the device from 1% to 100% in 32 minutes.

Like all OnePlus devices, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 includes intelligent software that reduces the time the battery spends at 100% overnight to improve battery life and health. Included in the OnePlus Nord CE 2 box are the 65W SUPERVOOC charger and the brand’s signature red USB-C cable.

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 incorporates the octa-core chipset MediaTek Dimension 900with a 6nm architecture along with support for 5G and Wi-Fi 6 network speeds.

On the front of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 there is a 6.43-inch FullHD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90 Hz. In addition, it is HDR10+ certified, which allows you to enjoy richer and deeper colors on compatible platforms such as Netflix, YouTube and Amazon Prime Video.

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 has a triple rear camera Composed of a 64 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2 MP macro lens.

The 64 MP main camera captures images with high levels of detail and striking colours, even in low-light environments thanks to its large f/1.7 aperture.

The OnePlus Nord CE 2’s camera hardware is also paired with AI software like Nightscape and an improved portrait mode.

nightscape takes up to nine different images at various exposures and intelligently interlaces them to produce clearer, brighter and more dramatic photos.

The portrait mode has been enhanced with more accurate edge detection and the ability to adjust the level of depth of field produced by the software when capturing a subject for greater creative control. Portrait mode is supported by both the OnePlus Nord CE 2’s 64 MP rear camera and 16 MP selfie camera.

Video capture incorporates AI-enhanced backlighting and improves video quality when shooting in low light, particularly in uneven lighting environments. This feature takes advantage of video capture algorithms that ensure exposure is more consistent across images.

Additionally, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 enables recording with its front and rear cameras simultaneously with Dual-View Video, opening up a range of new creative opportunities.

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 comes in the color combinations Gray Mirror and Bahama Blue– The former has a mirror-like finish with bold hues that looks like a luxurious brushed metal, while the latter is smooth with a gradient finish that provides mesmerizing blue and yellow color transitions.

At just 7.8mm thin, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 is even slimmer than the original OnePlus Nord CE, making it OnePlus’ slimmest smart device since the OnePlus 6T.

The 3.5mm headphone jack returns to the OnePlus Nord CE 2, allowing you to connect wired headphones and start listening to your favorite songs right away. Additionally, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 has 2 SIM card slots and a microSD card slot that allows you to expand the storage of the device up to 1TB.

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 comes with the most optimized version of Oxygen OS 11, with a complete improved dark mode, new one-handed functions and many more features.

OxygenOS 12 will be available for the device in the second half of 2022. In total, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 will receive 2 years of Android version updates and 3 years of Android security patches.

Price and availability

In Europe, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 will go on sale on March 10, and pre-orders from March 3 on OnePlus.com from €349 (8GB/128GB).