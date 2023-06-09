The OnePlus Nord 3, which is close to its launch, appears with beastly RAM

- Advertisement -

close-to-its- .jpg" width="980" height="565" alt="The OnePlus Nord 3, which is close to its launch, with RAM">

After months of leaks and rumors, it seems that the OnePlus North 3 5G is nearing its release. The device is rumored to debut later this June or early July 2023. It has even appeared in the Geekbench test.

The company is believed to be preparing two variants of the OnePlus Nord 3 5G and, curiously, the differences between the two are not clear at all (perhaps they could be intended for different markets). The first visited Geekbench last month, getting good results, with a single-core score of 1,559 and a multi-core score of 4,256.

- Advertisement -

The OnePlus CPH2493 (2nd variant) has now appeared on Geekbench. Its scores of 1153 and 3180 in the single-core and multi-core tests, respectively, are also Pretty good. Therefore, much and good can be expected from these terminals for the mid-range product.

Features of the OnePlus Nord 3

Both variants will have up to 16GB RAM and will be controlled by the processor MediaTek Dimensity 9000. It is a 4 nanometer component that features a main core clocked at 3.05 GHz, three mid cores clocked at 2.85 GHz, and four efficiency cores operating at a maximum frequency of 1. 80 GHz. Its graphics is a Mali-G710 GPU and, in addition, the OnePlus Nord 3 5G will arrive with Android 13 of fabric.

geekbench

Due to other leaks, everything indicates that the OnePlus Nord 3 5G will use a 6.74-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 2,772 × 1,240 pixels -it will have a refresh rate of 120Hz and a maximum brightness of 1,450 nits-. Additionally, OnePlus will offer up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage along with the aforementioned RAM. It is also expected to have a 50MP main camera and one for selfies of 16 megapixels; fingerprint scanner under the screen; stereo speakers, a 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging; and an alert slider. Come on, it will be a seamless terminal.

A dominator for the market

This makes it very clear that the work capacity of this model will be high, as much as many models that are higher in price. In this way, OnePlus seems to have a terminal that can dominate the mid-range market very clearly And that, as soon as it has a price that is not especially crazy, it will make things very complicated for companies like OPPO or Xiaomi. In a short time, we will be able to leave doubts.

- Advertisement -

>