The OnePlus Nord 2T, fully filtered: a vitaminized mid-range with 80W and more power

Last year we were able to thoroughly test the OnePlus Nord 2, a very sensible evolution of the original OnePlus Nord. OnLeaks has just fully leaked a new iteration of this model, under the name of OnePlus Nord 2T. OnePlus thus recovers the surname ‘T’, bringing it to its mid-range.

This OnePlus Nord 2T, according to the leaked spec sheet, will come with a new MediaTek processora set of cameras with a 50 megapixel sensor and one of the most powerful fast charging systems of the moment.

This will be the OnePlus Nord 2T, according to leaks

The OnePlus Nord 2T will be a mid-range mobile that will come to improve the OnePlus Nord 2. Its processor, according to the leak, It will be the MediaTek Dimension 1300, a processor that has not yet been presented and that will come to replace the powerful MediaTek Dimensity 1200, one of the most powerful SoCs on the market. This processor will be accompanied by configurations of 6, 8 and 12 GB of RAM, in addition to 128 or 256 GB of internal memory, depending on the version.

This OnePlus Nord 2T will be more powerful and will have more fast charge, otherwise it will be nailed to the OnePlus Nord 2

The screen will repeat with AMOLED technology, with 6.43 inches, Full HD + resolution and 90Hz, specifications identical to those seen in the previous generation. It will be like this a big OnePlusbut somewhat far from the almost 7-inch models that we are used to seeing in almost all segments in recent years.

The charging system will be 80W, a big jump compared to the 65W that the OPPO group mounts in its high-end mobiles. The battery will repeat with a 4,500mAh battery, a sufficient capacity a priori, especially with such a powerful charging system. There is no news about wireless charging, technology that is not expected in this model.

Finally, the camera points to a main sensor of 50 megapixels, ultra wide angle of 8 and monochrome of 2. It is the same configuration that we saw in the OnePlus Nord 2, so don’t wait just jump here, except for changes in processing. This device is expected arrive in Februarybeing able to do it together with a OnePlus Nord CE2 5G which is already beginning to be talked about.

Via | Digit.in