The OnePlus NFTs giveaway generates a great rejection among its followers

Oneplus He has launched a campaign to celebrate its eighth anniversary and is raffling off exclusive digital character NFTs. In total, there are 15 different characters to collect.

The company has created 5,000 NFTs inspired by your devices, which OnePlus fans can obtain through a giveaway.

The first step is to follow them on Instagram through Gleam to reveal the NFT website. Next, you need to connect your digital wallet with Sweet, claim your NFT and check which person has touched you in your wallet.

Although NFTs are all the rage, the campaign has not been well received by users. Quite the contrary, many followers of the brand have shown their rejection On twitter for the company to join the trend of promoting NFTs.

«I was going to update my OnePlus soon. I wasn’t sure if I should stay with you or not. Thanks for making the decision for me I guess. Now to find someone who does not trade with NFTs, » claims a follower of the brand.

“Is this what you guys did instead of making A11 actually work on my 7T?” another user asks. “NFT, really?” says another.

Another user goes further and asks OnePlus to reflect: «Do you see the comments? Read them. They are honest opinions about what people think of you. The hackneyed ‘killer flagship’ slogan no longer works. “