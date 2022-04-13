The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 are official, with their endless battery

As expected, the company one plus has announced new wireless headphones to complete its product range. The model in question does not have the design of the Apple AirPods, since it has an element that is placed on the neck for greater stability. But they offer much more to get a good purchase option.

The accessory we are talking about can be obtained in different colors, such as black and blueand when it comes to design there are a couple of details that are important: its weight is only 23 grams (so they are extremely comfortable to use) and, in terms of dimensions, these are 124.3 x 174.5 x 13.1 millimeters. Therefore, they are not particularly complex to store.

one plus

But if there is something that stands out especially in the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2, it is what has to do with autonomy. This, thanks to an integrated 200 mAh battery, reaches the 30 hours of typical use -always with active music playback-. In addition, the company has integrated an excellent fast recharge through the use of a USB port that in only ten minutes allows you to have enough energy to enjoy your songs for twenty hours. It is, without a doubt, the best on the market here.

Connectivity and sound quality

In the first case, so that freedom is the best possible, the version Bluetooth 5.0. This allows you to be sure that you will not have problems when using the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 with both laptops and smartphones (regardless of the operating system they integrate). In addition, the synchronization process has been reported to be particularly fast, both the first time it is done and once the headsets are turned on.

The sound quality is quite good in these OnePlus, since among other things it has been confirmed that the integrated drivers are 12.4 millimeters. Therefore, they are larger than you might think, something that clearly benefits the definition of the bass and the sound power without any distortion. In addition, the frequencies it handles range from 20 to 20,000 Hz, so all types of music can be enjoyed perfectly.

Arrival on the market and price of the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2

The sale of these headphones is located on April 5, 2022, India being the first country in which they can be obtained (global deployment is guaranteed, but later). In what has to do with the price of this model, which has compatibility with the IP55 standard so that it is not affected by water or dust, it is about 25 euros. A real bargain.

