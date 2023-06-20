The OnePlus Ace 2 Pro is completely filtered showing its most important features

- Advertisement -

Very soon we will meet a new member of the OnePlus family of smartphones. The acclaimed Asian firm will present the OnePlus 2 Pro very soon, it is expected that in July or August there will be an event in China.

In addition, everything indicates that the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro will reach a global level, so we will be able to buy this powerful device very soon. And now, through a leak that they have collected from Phone Arena, we can know what its main characteristics will be.

It must be borne in mind that the information is a rumor, so this data must be taken with a grain of salt. But seeing previous models, everything indicates that these will be the official specifications of the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro.

All the of the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro revealed

In this way, we can confirm thatThe screen of the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro It will consist of a 6.74-inch OLEd panel and a 120 Hz refresh rate to ensure the best image experience. A perfect phone to watch movies and series, or enjoy the best games. Especially in games like RPGs or Shooters, since a screen with this refresh rate is perfect for it.

More, if one takes into account its powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, a powerful SoC that offers the best performance. In addition, the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro will come with different configurations of up to 16GB of RAM to offer the best performance. It has not offered storage data, but it will surely start at 128 GB.

And what about its photographic section, where the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro camera shines brightly. To begin with, its main module will have three sensors (50 MP main, 8 MP wide-angle, and 2 MP for depth), as well as a 16 MP selfie camera.

With Android 13 under the OxygenOS 13 custom layer, the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro will boast a 5,000 mAh battery with an amazing 150W fast charge. Regarding the launch date of this new phone, OnePlus is expected to hold a presentation event in July or August to show all the details of its new equipment.

And best of all, it looks like the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro will have a global launch. This means that it will not be exclusive in China and that, once it is presented, it can be purchased from Spain. Its price? For now it is a mystery.

