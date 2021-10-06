The OnePlus 9RT will have a knockdown price and a powerful processor, according to Chinese sources

Yesterday we had the first news about the OnePlus 9RT, a terminal from the Chinese company that is expected at the end of this month of October. OnePlus already claimed that this year there will be no OnePlus 9T, so this will probably be the company’s last high-end for 2021.

The terminal would be at the height of the OnePlus Nord 2, although at the hardware level it will be more interesting, according to leaks. Today we have new information about the product, as well as with the rumored prices for the same. We are going to tell you what is expected of the OnePlus 9RT and what specifications are on the table.

The return of a high-end for 400 dollars

We have not seen the high-end of OnePlus at 400 euros since the OnePlus 3. Currently OnePlus has jumped on the bandwagon of mobiles close to 1,000 euros, trying to compete directly with the high-end premium. The OnePlus Nord 2, which costs 399 euros, is quite close to this concept, although it does not have top-of-the-line specs.

To adjust the price as much as possible, the analyst indicates that we will not see the best Qualcomm processor, but one more than powerful

Yesterday, information was leaking that pointed to a Snapdragon 888 for the OnePlus 9RT although now Digital Chat Station, one of the leakers most reliable china, indicates that the phone will mount the Snapdragon 870. Similarly, points out that the phone will arrive with a worse camera sensor, the IMX586 versus the IMX766 (high-end mounted sensor).

Forgoing these premium touches, the OnePlus 9RT will be able to adjust the price, which will be between $ 300 and $ 465, according to the source. In other words, OnePlus Nord price for this model, which will be quite powerful and will have a Qualcomm processor.

The 4.5000mAh with 65W fast charging is reaffirmed, along with a quadruple camera system with a 50-megapixel main sensor, ultra-wide angle and two low-resolution secondary cameras. The screen will be AMOLED with 120Hz and a hole in the screen. The OnePlus 9RT is expected by the end of October, although it would not be surprising if the company ends up filtering it ahead of time on its social networks.

Via | GSMarena