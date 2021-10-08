The OnePlus 9RT will be presented next week: new images advance us its attractive design

In recent weeks, there have been numerous leaks related to the upcoming OnePlus devices. On the one hand, we have been able to see the design and specifications of the future OnePlus Buds Z2 headphones, and on the other, various sources have advanced us many details about the OnePlus 9RT, the high-end phone that will be added to the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus. 9 Pro introduced in March.

Now the company has officially confirmed when it will launch both products. At the same time, new images shared on Twitter by various leakers show how will the OnePlus 9RT be on its four sides. If we add to that that this week its possible price has also been leaked, there is little left for us to know about it.

The OnePlus Buds Z2 will also see the light

Almost 7 months after the presentation of the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro, a new member is about to join the family. This is the OnePlus 9RT, which, according to rumors, it will be something cheaper than its brothers. In fact, there is talk of a price around $ 400, so we would not be facing a successor to the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro, but rather a somewhat more modest variant.

For that figure, the OnePlus 9RT would bring a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W fast charging, a 120 Hz AMOLED screen and a quad rear camera with 50 megapixel Sony main sensor, ultra wide angle and two low resolution secondary cameras. A Qualcomm 8-series processor is also expected, but there are doubts as to whether it will be the Snapdragon 870 or the 888.





Now the company itself and co-founder Pete Lau have announced on Weibo that the OnePlus 9RT will be launched. October 13 at 7:30 pm from Beijing, China. That publication has been accompanied by a GIF showing the back of the OnePlus 9RT, very similar to the renders published yesterday by leakers Ishan Agarwal and Evan Blass.

But the OnePlus 9RT is not the only product OnePlus is planning to launch that day, rather, once again, via Weibo, OnePlus has confirmed that will also present the new true-wireless headphones OnePlus Buds Z2 that same day. The Weibo post includes an image of them very similar to the previously leaked design and notes that they will offer noise reduction and a long battery life.

