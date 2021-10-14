The OnePlus 9RT is now official, an inexpensive alternative still within the high range

Fast forward just a few days ago, finally The OnePlus 9RT has just been officially presented in China, debuting that yes as a phone that may not be launched in other markets, after the recent cancellation of the OnePlus 9T. Although without a doubt it would be a real loss, since although this terminal has many similarities with both the original model and Pro, it continues sporting quite interesting unique features.

On this occasion, OnePlus maintains the use of the Snapdragon 888 processor present in the top model of this 9 series, although however, it also receives some features from other brand phones launched this year in this and other families, already branded by some as a “Frankenstein” from the telephone.

So, we will meet a 6.62 inch screen, slightly larger than the OnePlus 9, but with the same 120Hz refresh rate and support for HDR10 +. On the other hand, the OnePlus 9 RT is presented with a new main camera, increased to 50 megapixels of its Sony IMX766 sensor, however accompanied by the well-known 16 megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a macro lens reduced to 2 megapixels.

As for its battery, this phone will continue to equip the same 4,500 mAh battery present in the rest of the OnePlus phones presented this year, sparing that yes in the presence of a wireless charging system, just like the OnePlus 9R.

However, it is still pending to know its real autonomy, since on Tuesday, the company shared some additional details of the OnePlus 9RT on Weibo, revealing that it will have a three antenna Wi-Fi system with an exclusive antenna dedicated to gaming, which it ensures will reduce the average delay during playback by up to 38%, offering a much smoother and more stable gaming experience.

What is not clear, is whether, as in the OnePlus 7RT, we will see again the use of a vapor-cooled chamber (VC) or the five-dimensional heat dissipation design, specially oriented to maintain an optimal temperature during the more demanding tasks such as gaming, a clear orientation towards which this phone tends.

As we anticipated, the OnePlus 9RT has an exclusive launch for China. next October 19, advancing a base price of RMB 3,299 (approximately 442 euros To the change). Unfortunately, we have no other option but to wait to see if this phone finally manages to expand its arrival to the rest of the markets.