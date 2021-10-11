The OnePlus 9RT has hardly any secrets: the brand confirms some features officially

The next OnePlus phone already has a name and will be the OnePlus 9RT. A mid-generation phone that has been leaking for a long time and of which we believe we know almost everything, although everything was unofficially since the brand had not yet ruled on it. So far, it has confirmed some of its specs thanks to a social media post.

Of the OnePlus 9RT we thought we knew that it would be a powerful phone but now we already know, because it has been OnePlus itself that, among other things, has confirmed the Snapdragon 888 5G in command of the terminal. But in addition to this, it has slipped features on its memories, on its battery and on fast charging. Let’s see.

Raw power and in everything revealed

The OnePlus 9RT will be presented in two days, on October 13. The company confirmed it on the 8th, without giving too much time for the reaction, although the truth is that the model had been leaking for a long time. An intermediate generation for the oriental manufacturer that It will be between the current OnePlus 9 and the future OnePlus 10, which we will know in 2022 if the brand follows the launch calendar that it has respected until now.

In front of this OnePlus 9RT we will have the Snapdragon 888 5G, so a high level of power is guaranteed, although we miss the extra point that the 888+ would have given it. The brand has not confirmed the reports, although they have been leaked, but it has told us that RAM will be LPDDR5 and internal storage will be UFS 3.1. Again, top speed.

The specifications confirmed by OnePlus do not end there because we also know that the screen will be a Samsung AMOLED E4 that will refresh at 120Hz. Some recent leak indicates that it will have the touch panel at 600Hz, but the brand has not commented on this. But he has told us things about the battery, such as that it will have 4,500 mAh capacity and that it will charge at 65W.

As we say, the phone is officially unveiled in two days, October 13, and then we will know what gross power it is capable of displaying, what autonomy that battery will offer us and, above all, the rest of the specifications and features including its sale price and the date on which we can buy it. All this, on October 13. Save the date.

