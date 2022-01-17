The OnePlus 6 and 6T go out of support: They will not receive any more updates

OnePlus has officially confirmed that The OnePlus 6 and 6T are out of support, which means that these devices would not receive any more updates.

both devices have received no less than 3 major Android updates, thanks to them having been under support for 3 years, and according to OnePlus, no fewer than 60 closed beta builds have been released since the phones debuted.

This is how OnePlus explains it in a message on the forum.

After 3 major updates and over 3 years of updates, around 60 closed beta builds and over 30 open beta builds, now is the time to close a chapter and announce the end of OnePlus 6 official software support and 6T

“It was thanks to your constant support that we were able to constantly improve the software experience on these devices and we can’t thank you enough for your constant feedback.

We would like to share a special word of thanks to all beta testers who, since 2018, have been testing features before they came out in stable. You have played a huge role in optimizing OxygenOS to ensure a better overall experience.

The OnePlus 6 and 6T will continue to function as normal, but the lack of software updates and security patches means that any new bugs would go unfixed, while security vulnerabilities could expose you and your data.



