The OnePlus 12 already shows signs of life, and there is good news in its cameras

The expected OnePlus 12 It is scheduled to arrive at the end of this year (at least everything indicates that it will), but there are some details that little by little are becoming known about this Android terminal. An example of what we are saying is that everything indicates that the bet in the photographic section will increase considerably.

The latest information suggests that this new flagship will feature a 3rd generation Snapdragon 8 processor, which fits with its pace of evolution, and furthermore, the sensor suite will be as follows: 50MP + 50MP + 64MP. Therefore, surely this model is among the ones that take the best photographs.

The improvements in the OnePlus 12 camera

As it has been known, the main element will have a sensor from the IMX9 series, which could be the Sony IMX989 which has, among other virtues, a size of one inch. The ultra-wide camera will also be 50 MP, while the lens intended for telephoto work will almost certainly be a 64 MP OV64B from OmniVision. The quality, therefore, will be more than assured.

But the data that has been known about the OnePlus 12 does not end here. Thus, its battery could exceed 5,000 mAh, and it will supposedly launch with 150W fast charging (the combination would be among the best on the market). Although it is not the first model of the firm to support these fast charging speeds, we could finally see it in a true flagship. And, all this, with advanced options in what has to do with connectivity and, of course, the amount of RAM will be very important (It is believed that the minimum will be 12 GB).

Forecasts are really important

As we get closer to the launch of the OnePlus 12, expectations and rumors continue to grow. This device is expected to deliver an exceptional user experience while maintaining the excellence and innovation that have characterized the OnePlus brand over the years. Evidently, the operating system will be Android 14 and, with total security, it will have personalization above as usual in the brand.

In addition to the improvements in the camera, the OnePlus 12 (waiting for the company to announce its first foldable, something for which it will not be long), also promises significant improvements in other key aspects. It is expected to have a state-of-the-art screenpossibly with a higher refresh rate – perhaps 144Hz – and a higher resolution to deliver sharp images and vibrant colors.

