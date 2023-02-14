The OnePlus 11 Will Not Be Sold at T-Mobile

Looking for the new OnePlus 11? Don’t expect to find it at a T-Mobile store near you. When the Chinese company’s latest smartphone goes on sale on Feb. 16, it’ll be available at Amazon, Best Buy and OnePlus’ website to be purchased unlocked. In a break from recent trends, however, it will not be sold by T-Mobile.

In a statement, Spenser Blank, OnePlus’ head of PR and communications in North America, says that the decision is in part driven by the company’s desire to get the phone to market quicker than before. Last year, the OnePlus 10 Pro was announced and released in the Chinese market in January but did not arrive at T-Mobile until mid-April.

“We are committed to bringing the OnePlus 11 to market earlier than in previous years and will start selling from OnePlus.com, Amazon, and Best Buy,” Blank says, noting that the phone will also work with AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile’s respective 5G networks.

Although the OnePlus 11 will not be on sale at T-Mobile, the company has not closed the door to working with the carrier in the future.

“Our partnership with T-Mobile remains strong, and we are still offering other flagship models and Nord N series devices through T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile. We’re also looking forward to bringing more exciting products to the market through T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile in the future.”

