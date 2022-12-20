The OnePlus 11 shows its power, but you will have to wait a bit to test it

- Advertisement -

The OnePlus 11 It is one of the high-end smartphones for which, to date, there was no data regarding the performance it will offer, something that has changed. Results obtained with this terminal in the performance test have been published geekbenchwhich is one of the most common used with smartphones.

In this way, it can be established with great precision if the device will be able to compete with the rest of the high-end models that will be found on the market, with the iPhone 14 and Xiaomi 13 in the lead. And, the truth is that it will be like that, since it is quite clear that the team that OnePlus has designed will be a real beast that it will be able to do everything using the Android 13 operating system -as expected-.

The results obtained OnePlus 11

The data that can be seen in the image that we leave after this paragraph, and that has been published on the Geekbench website itself, clearly shows that the processor that the device will use will be the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Data such as your 3.19GHz frequency or the use of the Adreno 720 GPU they leave no doubt about it. So you won’t be short of the best that Qualcomm has to offer today. Besides, the RAM is nothing less than 16 GBwhich confirms what was previously filtered and places this phone at the head of the market in the amount of this type of memory used.

geekbench

Regarding the score, it must be said that, in the section of working with a core, which is the moment in which less power is demanded, the results are similar to those that have been published in terminals such as the Xiaomi 13 or the iQOO 11. But this is not the same if all the processor cores are turned on, where the OnePlus 11 reaches 5,112 points, which is why it is positioned as the best of the moment. No this nothing badeverything must be said.

Other information that is known and its release date

Among the first there are things that are very clear that will be part of this OnePlus product, such as that its screen will be 6.7 inches with a QHD + resolution AMOLED panel and it will not lack a frequency of 120Hz. In addition, it will have storage with technology UFS 4.0 -so its working speed will be extreme- and, in what has to do with the main camera, it seems very clear that the model will have three sensors of 50 + 48 + 32 megapixels, where the usual collaboration with hasselblad.

To clear up doubts, we will have to wait a little longer than was initially believed, since it has been established that the official announcement date will be the february seventh, so nothing in January as thought. Of course, the place chosen by OnePlus has no surprises: India.

