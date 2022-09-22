The OnePlus 11 Pro no longer has secrets: its hardware will be crazy

- Advertisement -

oneplus-11-Pro-no- -has-secrets-its- .jpg" width="980" height="565" alt="The OnePlus 11 Pro no longer has secrets: its hardware will be ">

One of the phones that is about to reach the high-end market is the OnePlus 11 Pro. This is expected to be a particularly powerful terminal, and from what has just been known this is going to be the case. Therefore, we are talking about a device that will play the trick of easily surpassing the best teams that companies like Apple, Samsung or Xiaomi itself put into play.

If what has been known is confirmed, the smartphone we are talking about will be a prodigy… or excessive madness on the part of the Asian manufacturer. Will have to see. The fact is that some of its features have been leaked, and things are almost scary when it comes to hardware. An example of what we say is that you point to a RAM spectacular of 16 GB. The truth is that it is much more than what is needed on paper to run Android and its applications. Some will dismiss this as far-sighted for the future and others as excessive.

- Advertisement -

Obviously, the processor will not be left behind, and it will be the best that Qualcomm can offer at the time the OnePlus 11 Pro goes on sale. Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, which will be able to handle everything that can be done with the device both in the recreational and professional fields. Clearly, it will be a beast, and it will become a reference in the market from the moment of its launch, if everything is fulfilled, of course.

It will have everything… and always good

But this manufacturer does not want to leave any detail without dealing properly to be one of the best high-end terminals on the market. An example of what we say is that the battery will also be the most interesting. The reason is that it will have a load of 5,000mAh, without having an excessive impact on what has to do with the design. Additionally, it will also offer excellent speed in the recharging processes, where it is certain that the 100W. Therefore, nothing to envy anyone.

91Mobile

If you add to this that you will have a state-of-the-art storage with UFS 3.1 memory At least and that the connectivity will be excellent, it is clear that the bet will be very important in this OnePlus terminal. Curiously, little or nothing has been said about the screen, but surely the chosen component will be AMOLED and will have a very high frequency, so it would not be unusual to see it reach 144Hz.

Camera and possible price of the OnePlus 11 Pro

In the first case, it must be said that, in order to offer the best possible quality, the collaboration of Hasselblad. This will allow the company to take an important step in what has to do with the definition and treatment of color. In what has to do with the sensors, the main one will be 50MP and it will not lack help for the wide angle -with a 48MP element- and what it takes to reach a 2X optical zoom with a 32-megapixel telephoto lens.

- Advertisement -

Obviously, with everything indicated it is clear that the OnePlus 11 Pro will not be cheap, and everything indicates that the terminal will be located close to 1,000 euros. Nothing especially crazy in these times, everything must be said. His arrival will take place in early 2023 if everything goes as it should.

>