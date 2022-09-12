The OnePlus 11 Pro is seen ahead of time with striking cameras and the return of the Alert Slider

The next stop on the way to the highest range of goes through the more than logical OnePlus 11 Pro, a mobile that should see the light in early 2023 after what Qualcomm presents later this year. And we already have a preview in the form of a leaked design: the phone bets on the renewal of its back face.

With designs that have become almost a standard among all phones, it is the back of the mobile that ends up giving some freedom when it comes to differentiating. Precisely, we are witnessing the search for exclusivity with camera modules that went from dissimulation to almost screaming attention. Outstanding, rectangular, glass-ceramic-like, square… and also round, Huawei is a specialist. And OnePlus seems to be taking the idea.

The OnePlus 11 Pro would have a triple rear camera in a round module

Image from OnLeaks and SmartPrix

It is still too early to categorically confirm that the design of future phones is as leaked. OnLeaks via the SmartPrix page, but it sure doesn’t stray too far. This well-known “leaker” has a very reliable track record of making progress, so we can take this seriously. OnePlus 11 Pro.

According to the images created from CAD designs, the future OnePlus mobile offers cleanliness for the front with a hole for the camera in the upper left area of ​​​​the screen. This would keep the curved edges, as in the previous Pro models. And the edges of the rear face will also look curved, where the curious round photographic module seems to be embedded.

The OnePlus 11 Pro would maintain the collaboration with Hasselblad (at least according to the images, that the OnePlus 10T did not enjoy certification) and would include triple rear camera. Most likely, the combination includes prime, wide-angle, and telephoto.

According to images leaked by OnLeaks, the OnePlus 11 Pro evolves the design of the OnePlus 11 Pro while improves the hardware included in the phone. There is little doubt that the brand will include Qualcomm’s next big SoC, which will surely be called Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

Image from OnLeaks and SmartPrix

One of the great news is the return of the Slider sound mode selector: OnLeaks advances the return of such a mythical button. Although yes, only in the Pro version: the OnePlus 11 would be left without the aforementioned Alert Slider.

hey #FutureSquad! I’m back from the Future with 2023’s first major leak!😏 Here comes your very first and very early look at the #OnePlus11Pro through crispy sharp 5K renders! on behalf of @Smartprix -> https://t.co/0esErP2wRa pic.twitter.com/hE1xrysDcU — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) September 12, 2022





As always, we will have to wait for the presentation of the phone to confirm what its design is and what features it includes. For this there are still a few monthsWe will see how long it takes OnePlus to warm up the environment by advancing small smartphone pills.

Via | OnLeaksSmartPrix