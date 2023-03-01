The OnePlus 11 does not come out well in the resistance tests

The broke in half in the YouTuber’s hands during a bend test. The OnePlus 10T suffered the same fate. Now, Nelson is back with a endurance test.

Everything starts well in the endurance test. The device did quite well in the screen scratch test. Gorilla Glass Victus makes it hard to scratch your phone’s screen unless you do it with a knife.

That said, the deeper grooves made the display’s fingerprint sensor totally unusable. The YouTuber points out that this is not normal, and that s of this type usually survive this type of scratch.

The screen also survives being burned with a lighter and shows no pixel damage after almost a minute under the torch.

Where the OnePlus 11 starts to falter is in the flex test. The rear glass panel cracks all over as the flex test begins. On the second flex, the glass on the lower edge breaks into little pieces.

The rest of the rear glass is easily broken with a simple touch. The good news though is that the OnePlus 11 didn’t split in half like its predecessors. Even after all this torture, the phone was functional.



