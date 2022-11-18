The OnePlus 11 could fully play the premium card with a ceramic shell

The OnePlus 11 is starting to get talked about and new information about it is appearing on the net. Today, a leaker claims that OnePlus could fully play the premium card with a top-flight technical sheet and above all a ceramic shell, something rather rare in the world of smartphones.

OnePlus could hit very hard with its model 11. The company, which is now betting on the Nord range, could no longer set a limit for its showcase smartphone. According to leaker Digital Chat Station, Oppo subsidiary could surprise with inflated specs and a ceramic shell.

Ceramic shells are not common on smartphones. Too heavy and above all too expensive, they are not favored by manufacturers. However, they have many qualities: they are resistant, pleasant to handle and above all, they give a very chic side to the products.

The OnePlus 11 could be one of the best performing smartphones on the market

- Advertisement -

The OnePlus 11 would not be the first smartphone with a shell of this type. We remember the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, a real design monster, but also the OnePlus X. OnePlus could therefore play the chic card with the 11, even if it means sacrificing a little in terms of lightness.

In addition to the shell, the leaks hint at a high-flying spec sheet. The terminal could ship the brand new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 which would be supported by 16 GB of RAM, enough to please performance enthusiasts.

Read also – OnePlus 10 Pro test: the brand’s most successful smartphone

There is also talk of an OLED FHD + screen slightly curved on the sides with a punch always located in the upper left part. Regarding the camera, the partnership with Hasselblad would still be on the agenda and the OnePlus 11 would have a main sensor of 50 megapixels (IMX890), an ultra wide angle of 48 megapixels (IMX581) as well as a telephoto lens of 32 megapixels.

- Advertisement -

Finally, as you may have noticed, we’re talking about the OnePlus 11 here, not the OnePlus 11 Pro. Like last year, the brand would only provide one terminal, which would therefore not be stamped Pro, unlike the OnePlus 10 Pro which was not available in a “classic” version.