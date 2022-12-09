The OnePlus 11 can be seen in an official filtered render

The well-known source of leaks @OnLeaks today shared a leaked render of the OnePlus 11. Back in September, it leaked four high-resolution images, showing off the alleged OnePlus 11 Pro. The new render confirms that the OnePlus 11 Pro was actually the OnePlus 11.

While the lower half of the render shows nothing of interest, the upper part of the image is quite interesting. On the right side of the terminal you can see two buttons. Most likely it is the power button and the volume button.

The Hasselblad logo is now horizontal and is located in the center of the camera assembly. Compared to the OnePlus 10 Pro, the OnePlus 11 shown in the render sports a circular chamber assembly made of a shiny material which is also used for the sides of the device.

There are no changes to the previously leaked specifications, so the OnePlus 11 is still expected to arrive with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, up to 16GB of memory, 6.7-inch AMOLED QHD+ display, 50+48 main camera + 32 MP, 16 MP front camera, as well as a 5,000 mAh battery with 100-watt fast charging.