The OnePlus 11 5G already has a release date and it does not arrive alone

- Advertisement -

OnePlus has announced its next global launch event: “Cloud 11”, which will take place on February 7, 2023 in New Delhi (India).

The name of the event reflects the commitment of the brand for 2023: to offer an enhanced level of technology and performance to optimize the user experience. Also, during the event the company will reveal its next smartphone, which will bring back two features that are much loved by its users.

Upcoming OnePlus releases: OnePlus 11 5G and OnePlus Buds Pro 2

The OnePlus 11 5G the company’s new generation of high-end, takes the brand’s fast and smooth experience to the next level.

- Advertisement -

In addition, OnePlus reveals that this device comes equipped with two of the features best valued by the brand’s users: the iconic Alert Slider, that simplifies the task of changing the sound mode, and the camera developed in collaboration with Hasselblad which offers a superior quality of photography and with great sharpness.

The brand will also present the OnePlus Bud Pro 2which promise to offer a complete audio experience and unsurpassed stereo quality.