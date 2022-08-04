The OnePlus 10T is now official, specifications and price

- Advertisement -

Just a few weeks ago some renders of the, at that time still unpublished, 10T were leaked. At that time we still did not have anything clear when his presentation would take place, and we certainly did not expect it to be so soon. However, over the weeks we have been knowing that, in principle, today was the chosen day. And so it has been, one more of the top of the range expected for this 2022 has already been presented and, although the first units will not begin to be delivered until the end of the month, it is already possible to reserve it.

We see, in this OnePlus 10T, some features also present in the OnePlus 10 Pro, which we were able to test a few months ago, improving it in some aspects, such as the SoC used and the selection of sensors for its main camera.

OnePlus 10T: technical

OnePlus 10T Screen 6.7-inch AMOLED, FullHD + resolution (2,412 x 1,080 points) 20.1: 9, 394 PPP, 120 hertz, HDR10 +, Gorilla Glass SoC Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 with Adreno 730 GPU RAM 8 / 16 gigabyte LPDDR5 Storage 128 / 256 gigabyte UFS 3.1 connectivity 5G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, positioning, USB-C Drums 4,800 milliamps with 150-watt SUPERVOOC fast charge main chamber Sony IMX766 50 megapixel f/1.8 wide angle, 8 megapixel ultra wide angle f/2.2, 2 megapixel macro Frontal camera 16 megapixels f/2.4 Dimensions and weight 163 x 75.4 x 8.75 millimeters, 203.5 grams

The first thing we see of this OnePlus is its generous screen built with a 6.7-inch AMOLED panel with a resolution of 2,412 x 1,080 points in an aspect ratio of 20.1:9 and with a density of 394 dots per inch. It offers a refresh rate of 120 hertz and a sample rate of 360 in hardware that, through software, is raised to 720 hertz. It is compatible with HDR10 + and is protected with Gorilla Glass.

Inside we find a SoC Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, the current top of the range from Qualcomm, with a speed of 3.2 gigahertz, which is accompanied by a Adreno 730 GPU. Regarding RAM memory, we can choose 8 or for some massive 16 gigabytes of LPDDR5 memory and, in the storage section, by 128 or 256 gigabytes UFS 3.1. This set is powered by a battery of 4,800 milliamps with fast charging function, extremely fast indeed, up to 150 watts.

In terms of connectivity, it meets what we expect from a top of the range in 2022. Of course, it has cellular connectivity 5Gwhich is complemented in the wireless section with WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 and NFC. Comes complete with a port USB-C data and charging, which can also be used to connect headphones of this type, since it does not have an audio minijack.

Its main camera, made up of three elements, is another of the strengths of this OnePlus 10T. As the main sensor we find a wide angle (equivalent to 23.6 millimeters) Sony IMX766 50 megapixel with number f / 1.8, which is accompanied by an ultra wide angle of 8 megapixels f / 2.2 and a 2 megapixel macro lens. The front camera, located in a hole in the upper center of the screen, mounts a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 number.

The OnePlus 10T can now be reserved on the OnePlus website, and the delivery of the first units is scheduled for Friday 26 of August. In Spain two versions will be available, the 8/128 gigabytes will have a price of €719and the top of the range, with its 16 / 256 gigabytes that amounts to 819 euros.