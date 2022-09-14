The OnePlus 10T 5G with Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 will be announced on August 3

- Advertisement -

’ second global flagship smartphone of 2022 — the OnePlus 10T 5G — will launch alongside OxygenOS 13 in New York City on 3 at 4:00 p.m. ET and you can stream it at www.oneplus.com/launch/10t.

The OnePlus 10T uses the same T nomenclature that, since the debut of the OnePlus 3T, has always represented a performance upgrade.

With the OnePlus 10T, OnePlus claims that it is taking this concept to the next level: evolving device enhancements beyond just speed increases, leveraging new technologies to deliver key advances in the OnePlus experience.

The OnePlus 10T carries the motto “Evolve beyond speed”, because the company has not only focused on offering more speed, but smarter speed.

The OnePlus 10T is equipped with the latest and most powerful 8+ Gen 1 mobile platform from Qualcomm, offering more power with less power consumption to improve overall efficiency.

Oxygen OS 13 It will launch alongside the OnePlus 10T in New York City on August 3. The new OS promises to deliver OnePlus’ signature fast and smooth experience with a refreshed design and enhanced security.

OxygenOS 13 retains familiar OnePlus features like Always-On Display (AOD) selection and Zen Mode.

The latest version of OxygenOS boasts a ton of improvements to gaming, connectivity, and customization, to name a few. OxygenOS 13 will launch first on the OnePlus 10 Pro, followed by the OnePlus 10T later this year.



