The OnePlus 10T 5G will say goodbye to one of the best and most mythical features of OnePlus mobiles

Published on

By Brian Adam
The OnePlus 10T 5G will say goodbye to one of the best and most mythical features of OnePlus mobiles
the oneplus 10t 5g will say goodbye to one of
The mobile panorama does not rest even in summer. A few days ago OnePlus confirmed that there will be a new launch very soon, specifically next August 3 will be the date chosen for the announcement of its new flagship, which they have baptized OnePlus 10T 5G.

OnePlus remains true to the strategy of launching two high-end in a year. The first of 2022 was the OnePlus 10 Pro and now, almost eight months after the announcement (the 10 Pro was announced in January), it is time for renewal. OnePlus has unveiled some official images of its next smartphone and there is something that has caught our attention: there is no alert-slider.

goodbye to OnePlus alert-slider

OnePlus 10T 5G

OnePlus has changed a lot since its inception. Little remains of the demolition prices, the invitation system to be able to get one of its ‘flagship killer’ or even the mythical OxygenOS layer (which yes, it still exists, but it has changed a lot). But although there have been notable changes, the OnePlus DNA is still present in the details and one of those that have accompanied it from the beginning was the side switch to silence the mobile, also known as alert-slider.

If you have used a OnePlus mobile, you will know that the side switch was extremely practical. With him we could switch between mute, sound and do not disturb sound modes in a simple gesture and without having to touch the screen. It is something that we also found in the iPhone from the beginning and that OnePlus had made its own since the first model. Now it is going to disappear, although we do not know if definitely or only in the next model.

OnePlus 10 Pro

The alert-slider on the OnePlus 10 Pro.

In the official images shared by the brand there is no sign of the switch. Speaking to The Verge, OnePlus Design Manager Hope Liu confirmed that the switch has been removed “to make room for other necessary components such as higher voltage charging, a larger battery or a more powerful antenna.”

OnePlus’s chief designer justifies the decision: “in order to make room for other necessary components such as higher voltage charging, a larger battery or a more powerful antenna”

As we said, we do not know if this change will be punctual for the OnePlus 10T 5G or if it will be maintained in future releases. What is clear is that the alert-slider was a very characteristic and almost mythical element of OnePlus phones And at least I will miss him. What do you think of this decision?

