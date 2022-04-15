The OnePlus 10R arrives on April 28 with fast charging at 150W

OnePlus is going to introduce two new devices in the coming weeks: OnePlus 10R and OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite.

The OnePlus 10R will follow in the footsteps of the OnePlus 9RT, which debuted in India in January. The device was going to be launched in October, but problems with OxygenOS 12 caused the launch to be delayed.

As a result, the OnePlus 10R launches just three months after the 9RT was unveiled, and it’s going to receive some interesting upgrades, including 150W SuperVOOC fast charging.

For the rest, the phone will arrive with a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chip, with Cortex A78 and A55 cores. The battery is the main novelty of the 10R, since it will take only 17 minutes to fully charge the device. The manufacturer has not revealed the size of the battery, but it is expected to be 4,500 or 5,000mAh.

Interestingly, not all OnePlus 10R models will feature 150W charging technology, but is limited to the high-end model, with a 4,500 mAh battery. The basic variant will receive a more modest 80W charge, but will have a 5,000 mAh battery.

At its core, the OnePlus 10R is a rebadged Realme GT Neo 3. It therefore has the same design, the same 50MP camera with Sony IMX766 on the back and the same 120Hz AMOLED screen.

The OnePlus 10R won’t launch outside of India and China, but if you like the hardware it offers, Realme is set to launch the GT Neo 3 in Western markets.



