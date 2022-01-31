The OnePlus 10 Ultra reveals its design and first features

A few weeks ago we learned about the new OnePlus 10, the most advanced model of the Chinese brand, which seemed to be the best prepared for this 2022. But no, as we had speculated a few weeks ago, there was also the possibility that a OnePlus 10Ultra, an even more advanced model. And it seems that yes, we will have a true flagship of the firm in the coming months, which above all should stand out for everything that this type of model does, the quality of its camera. And it is precisely that that is what is pointed out in the first information around it, which is accompanied in addition to a scheme with its design.

A unique camera in OnePlus

It is precisely the scheme that has been revealed now that shows us a design that invites us to think about the main novelties of this model. And it is that it will not only have the best camera we have seen in a OnePlus, but also with an unprecedented element in the history of the brand. Starting with the camera, the design shows us that it will be a terminal with a triple camera, like the Pro model, but with a big difference. And it is that the telephoto sensor would be replaced by a periscope, which allows us to have high-quality enlarged images, is the most we can expect from a mobile camera, and even more so now that this type of sensor is more scarce than ever on phones.

OnePlus 10 Ultra/Pro Plus or whatever it is named, could have a similar appearance like these patented sketches.#OnePlus #OnePlus10ProPlus #OnePlus10Ultra Via: @TechInsiderBlog pic.twitter.com/2XbyiOKwt0

— TechBlitz (@TechBlitz5) January 28, 2022

The other great novelty can also be seen in the schematic image that has now been leaked. And as you can see, there is a secondary screen at the bottom of the camera module. This would be similar to the one we saw in the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, which, as you know, is also located inside the camera module. A screen that basically provides the possibility of seeing ourselves reflected in it, with the aim of taking a higher quality selfie with the rear camera. Something that does not make much sense when the front camera is preserved. And it is that these types of solutions were born to have mobiles with zero screen edges, dispensing with the front camera.

A mobile that would once again count on the collaboration of Hasselblad when designing your camera. This could be at the level of Oppo’s top of the range, the future Find X5, a sister cousin of OnePlus.

>