The OnePlus 10 Pro isn’t as tough as we’d like

By: Abraham

Date:

Phones today are designed to prioritize design over strength. In fact, phones that are designed to last aren’t the prettiest.

A recent video posted by JerryRigEverything where it tests the durability of the OnePlus 10 Pro it has resulted in tremendous destruction.

In general, the phone resists scratches quite well, but chen it’s time to test torsion resistant, things get twisted.

In the test where you try to bend the phone with your hands, the phone breaks quite easily and worryingly.

Of course, it’s unusual for someone to exert force to fold a phone in half, but the fact that it can break so easily suggests that maybe you shouldn’t keep it in your back pocket, lest you sit on it and break it.

