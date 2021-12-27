The OnePlus 10 Pro confirms its launch date and can now be reserved

We are a few days away from officially seeing the new OnePlus mobile, the generation that will carry the “10” in its name. And we already know the final date: next January 4 will be the day in which we will see the OnePlus 10 Pro unveiled, surely also the “basic” model, the OnePlus 10. In China it can already be reserved.

The rush to include Qualcomm’s new processor in top-of-the-range mobiles is becoming more and more noticeable every year: Motorola took first place with the Moto Edge X30; Xiaomi seems to be the second in discord with the Xiaomi 12, which will be presented this week; the Realme GT2 Pro is on the verge of candy, and the OnePlus 10 Pro already has a launch and pre-order date. 2022 comes in warm.

OnePlus 10 Pro pre-order is now open in China

We still do not know specific official details of the phone beyond the inclusion of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, but this has not been an excuse for The OnePlus 10 Pro begins its reservation period in China. In fact, this has been communicated by the brand itself through its Weibo account.

The OnePlus 10 Pro can be reserved from today December 27 until next January 4, 2022, date on which OnePlus will present its new generation in China. This coincides with what Pete Lau, responsible for OnePlus (and OPPO) announced: the OnePlus 10 Pro would see the light in January.

At all times OnePlus talks about the 10 Pro, but it would be strange if that model was not accompanied by the OnePlus 10 to dry. We also do not know dates for the launch of the new generation beyond the Chinese borders.We will surely have to wait a week to see the international OnePlus 10 Pro unveiled.

According to the leaks, the phone would have a triple rear camera with telescopic zoom and 50 megapixel Sony IMX899 main camera. It would offer a curved AMOLED screen with a front camera under the screen, it would have a 5,000 mAh battery and a fast charge of 125 W.

OnePlus 10 Pro from behind. Image from Techdroider

The OnePlus 10 Pro is already in reserve within China. There your future buyers can make the “pre-purchase” paying 3,800 yuan, about 526.92 euros. According to the Weibo account, the reserve obtains a saving of 1,000 yuan, about 138.66 euros. Doing the sum, The OnePlus 10 Pro would cost about 665.58 euros to change; that will surely go up to the 900 euro line when it is marketed internationally.

