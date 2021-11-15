The OnePlus 10 Pro can be seen in the first leaked renders

The OnePlus 10 Pro has been seen today through some renders based on filtered schematics courtesy of Steve Hemmerstoffer, aka @OnLeaks.

Although this source is one of the most reliable, these supposed representations of the rear cover of the OnePlus 10 Pro should be viewed with some caution as they are based on an “early prototype” design.

The OnePlus 10 Pro camera module moves from the vertical formation of the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro to a two-by-two arrangement that includes three image sensors and a large LED flash.

In view of the image, it seems that the OnePlus 10 Pro does not leave any gap between the rear camera and the metal frame, like Samsung’s Galaxy S21 series.



