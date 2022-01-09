The OnePlus 10 Pro boasts slim bezels in its first official front image

OnePlus has long revealed details about its next flagship OnePlus 10 Pro, and now the company has decided to reveal the front of the OnePlus 10 Pro on the social network Weibo.

The OnePlus 10 Pro appears to feature a curved screen on both sides, with very narrow bezels on all four sides.

The hole for the front camera remains in the upper left corner, the same as last year.

The post also reveals that the OnePlus 10 Pro will be the first phone to sport the latest version of software, ColorOS 12.1, when it launches in China. The new version of ColorOS will bring the Omojis, which are the company’s answer to Apple’s Memoji.

It will sport a 120Hz AMOLED LTPO 2.0 display on the front, with a Hasselblad triple camera module on the rear.

Inside, the OnePlus 10 Pro will feature the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. It will carry a 5,000 mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC wired charging, 50W AirVOOC wireless charging, and reverse wireless charging.



