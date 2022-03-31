The OnePlus 10 Pro arrives in Spain with a ‘premium’ price and a gift for those who reserve it

Although its announcement took place in January, it has not been until now that we see the landing of the OnePlus 10 Pro in Spain. A device that is one of the most anticipated of the year and that aims to give a lot of war even with the highest-end mobiles.

We remind you that to fully enter this range, the OnePlus 10 Pro is enhanced with the best of Qualcomm in terms of chips with the SnapDragon 8 Gen 1. It also incorporates some other very interesting features at the level of camera or fast charge in comparison they are its predecessor from 2021.

OnePlus 10 Pro prices in Spain:

This OnePlus 10 Pro is now available with presale from today in Spain. His final launch will take place next Tuesday, April 5.And it will do so almost 3 months after its release in China and offers, as usual, different prices depending on its RAM and storage capacity. This is how your price catalog looks:

OnePlus 10 Pro 8/128GB: 909 euros

909 euros OnePlus 10 Pro 12/256GB: €999

It should be noted that there Two colors to choose and those that OnePlus has called Volcanic Black and Emerald Forest. The first of them is available for both memory versions, while the second can only be purchased in the higher capacity version.

Whoever reserves a OnePlus 10 Pro can order some Buds Pro as a gift along with interesting discounts on the Buds Z 2 and on cases.

Although in the end the highlight is that there is a gift for those who reserve it, either in the OnePlus or Amazon store. The company will deliver some brand new OnePlus Buds Pro, the most popular headphones of the brand and that are also released today with a new color that they have called Radiant Silver.

Once the OnePlus 10 Pro is received, the user will need to pair their device, access the OnePlus store app, and redeem their earphones. In addition, OnePlus itself has confirmed another additional gift and that is that it will offer a 30% discount on Buds Z 2 and a 20% discount on cases.

An excellent combination of hardware + software

With a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with 120 Hz refresh ratethis device comes to offer an excellent continuation of the OnePlus 9 Pro with considerable improvements like the one already mentioned SnapDragon 8 Gen 1. This processor is also accompanied by a RAM memory of 8 and 12GB of the kind LPDDR5. All this with storage capacities of 128 and 256GB up to expectations, although a larger capacity of at least 512 GB is still missing.

This is accompanied by a 5,000mAh battery which also comes in line with its most direct competitors, even surpassing some such as the Xiaomi 12 Pro. In addition, a 80W wired and 50W wireless fast charging. They are not the best specifications on the market at this point, but they improve what was seen in the OnePlus 9 Pro.

On camera we meet a triple rear lens with a main of 48 Mpx, a wide angle of 50 Mpx and a telephoto lens of 8 Mpx. In the frontal camera We already saw a significant jump, doubling the 16 Mpx of that one with a 32 Mpx lens.

Beyond this, we find other relevant features such as a fingerprint sensor on the screen, 5G connectivity or WiFi 6. Although what fans of the brand surely value the most is that it comes with Oxygen OS 12the new version of the OnePlus customization layer that is based on Android 12 and that in fact usually competes head-to-head with the Pure Android user experience.

OnePlus 10 Pro data sheet