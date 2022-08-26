The OneMix 4s will appeal to those looking for a convertible for ultra mobility

- Advertisement -

OneMix 4s is the new version of the laptop with which One Netbook wants to please those who are for a compact with good features and created with ultra- in mind.

Chinese manufacturer One Netbook has specialized in compact-sized machines and has both mini-desktop PCs and some really impressive handheld gaming consoles in its catalogue. Another group of products of interest are the mini-portables like the one that arrives today.

It is an improved revision of the original model, which has been updated with twelfth generation processors Intel Core Alder Lake. The hybrid architecture of this platform comes in handy for a compact that maintains the rest of the features, starting with a reduced weight of 770 grams that allows you to carry it anywhere in a bag or backpack and a convertible design thanks to a hinge system that allows the screen to rotate up to 360 degrees to place it on top of the keyboard.

- Advertisement -

Its screen is the well-known one, a 10.1-inch IPS multi-touch with native 2K resolution and an interesting 16:10 aspect ratio for computing tasks. We assume that its brightness level will be raised to adapt it to its operation also outdoors with a higher level of light. The included stylus pen with 2048 level pressure sensitivity is a very nice addition to use for note-taking or drawing.

Like the original, the OneMix 4s will be left over in memory and storage, up to 32 Gbytes of RAM, and a PCIe NVMe solid state drive with up to 1 Tbyte capacity. It features a backlit keyboard, a touchpad, and a host of ports that includes HDMI, USB-C, and a headphone jack, plus Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1.

The new Intel processors, more efficient than the previous generation, They need to improve a couple of sections where the original limped, the battery life and the performance of the graphics section. Where we do not believe that it will improve is in its price, at the $1,000 barrier in its base configuration. It will pre-install Windows 11 Home and, well, except for the price it looks great.