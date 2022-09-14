The official invite for Samsung Unpacked 2022 is here

- Advertisement -

The for ’s upcoming 2022 Galaxy event is finally here.

In an official publication of the Press room, Samsung has confirmed that the next Unpacked event will take place on August 10, 2022.

The company has announced that those interested will be able to watch the Unpacked 2022 event live on Samsung Newsroom, Samsung.com and Samsung’s YouTube channel starting at 3:00 p.m. (Spanish time).

- Advertisement -

Information about the event was already leaked a couple of days ago, so it’s not a big surprise, and it was only a matter of time before Samsung made it official.

Samsung will introduce new folding phones, the Galaxy Z Fold4 and the Galaxy Z Flip4. This is one of the most anticipated devices of the year as people are waiting to see all the changes that Samsung has brought to the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 compared to the previous generation devices.

It is likely that Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro also debut during the same event. This time, there is no classic version of the smartwatch, and the terminology has been changed to Pro. Galaxy Buds Pro 2 with better active noise cancellation and audio quality could also appear during the event.

- Advertisement -



