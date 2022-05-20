The Office: Somehow We Manage, the video game from The Office series that you can now try on your mobile

Are you a fan of the iconic series The Office? Well, if the answer is yes, today we bring you content that it will surely be to your liking and will draw the attention of all fans of this creation of the American TV network NBC.

A new mobile video game has been created under the name of The Office: Somehow We Managea title in which You will have to manage the well-known office of Dunder Mifflin in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

Featuring material identical to that seen throughout this sitcom (one of the biggest in television history), the game features the original characters of the series, the same setting and even the same musicthus transporting you to the Dunder Mifflin facility in Scranton and to the series itself.

The game has graphics and an animated design, which allows you to see the characters and places in the office through a cartoon view. As for what you have to do in the game, basically you’ll have to level up to unlock different characters from the series, such as Angela, Kevin or the red-haired Meredith.

Once you have some characters unlocked, you will have to constantly collect all that money that the employees generate during the day, since in theory this is one of the main objectives of the game, in order to achieve the greatest number of sales possible and thus prevent the office from suffering staff reductions.

Good and bad points of The Office: Somehow We Manage

Now, as for the mechanics of the game itself, the reality is that this has been one of those titles that fall into the category of video games idle, better known as inactive.

In case you didn’t know them, these are the ones where simply press, wait and claim the rewards in question, which turns out to be quite monotonous and leaves very little room for real fun.

Don’t minimize the fact that in this game, iconic jokes from the series can be heardjust like what Michael is usually doing in and out of the office, plus, at least graphically, this game seems to be an animated version of the series in general.

Even so, with everything that we have just mentioned, the point is that the gameplay is quite limited and there is very little that can really be done, apart from claiming rewards for which literally hours to wait. In addition to this, it should be noted that, at least for now, The Office: Somehow We Manage is only available in English.

Leaving the previous point very clear, if your wish is remember with nostalgia those golden days of the series and enjoy the humor and all the good things that it brought with it, you can do it without any problem by downloading The Office: Somehow We Manage game either on your Android or iOS mobile, just don’t wait for this to be the best video game you’ve ever tried.