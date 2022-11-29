The Oceanic+ App now available on iWatch Ultra

- Advertisement -

When Apple announced the Apple Watch Ultra in September, the company also showed how it can be used to track deep dives thanks to advanced new sensors. In the presentation, the company also presented the App Oceanic+ which shows detailed dive data, but is created by a third party.

Apple today announced that the app Oceanic+ is now available for the Apple Watch Ultra. The application has been developed by Huish Outdoors in collaboration with Apple and serves as an underwater computer for recreational diving.

Apple Watch Ultra users can use the new app Oceanic+which turns the device into a dive computer.

The apple company already offers a basic depth application on the Apple Watch Ultra that shows the current depth, the maximum depth reached, the water temperature and the dive time. For divers looking for more advanced data, the app Oceanic+ it is a useful tool.

The application Oceanic+ it includes a solid planning of the dives and a complete experience afterwards.

They talk about Oceanic+.

“Our goal is to cultivate the human spirit for adventure.” said Mike Huish, CEO of the company, in a press release. “Oceanic+ on Apple Watch Ultra is one of the biggest innovations the dive industry has seen in a long time. We are creating a better diving experience that is accessible and shareable by all.”

“One of our first goals was to keep the watch intuitive,” Huish continues. “People who know how to use an Apple Watch already know how to use this dive computer because it shows them things in a simple format that they can understand.”

For its part, Apple describes its alliance this way:

“Today, the Oceanic+ app is coming to Apple Watch Ultra, transforming Apple’s most durable watch into a complete, easy-to-use dive computer. Developed by Huish Outdoors in collaboration with Apple, Oceanic+ enables recreational divers to take the watch they wear every day to previously unattainable depths – up to 40 meters to be exact – thanks to Apple Watch’s all-new depth gauge and water temperature sensors. Ultra.”

Some features of the Oceanic+ App.

Oceanic+ displays the diver’s current depth, dive time, no-decompression time, water temperature, surface time, max depth, ascent rate, battery level, selected gas mix ( air mix or nitrox up to 40%) as you said Manzana.

The app includes color-coded safety alerts for no-decompression limits, excessive ascent rates, and safety stop notifications.

The dive app also has haptic feedback and watch face complications for no-fly time, surface time, DeepL access to the dive planner, dive parameters, current altitude, maximum allowed altitude, and a button to access DeepL to return to the application.

After a dive, data such as GPS entry and exit positions and a summary of the user’s dive profile are displayed on the watch. The Oceanic+ app for iPhone offers more detailed summaries after the day, tides for the next three days, and much more.

The app is available on the App Store and requires an Apple Watch Ultra running watchOS 9.1 or later paired with an iPhone 8 or later running iOS 16.1 or later.

App costs.

The basic version of the app is free and includes many of the usual diving features, such as depth, time, and a log of recent dives.

For $9.99/month or $79.99/year, users get access to decompression monitoring, tissue downloads, unlimited logging capabilities, and much more. For $129 a year, Oceanic+ It can be used by a maximum of five people on a shared use basis.

Apple claims its Ultra smartwatch is certified to WR100 and EN 13319, an internationally recognized standard for diving accessories.

for his part Andrea Silvestrivice president of product development and design for Huish Outdoors, adds that it was the watch’s intuition that created the Oceanic+, adding:

“Whether it’s the big, bright Retina display of the Apple Watch Ultra or the dual-core SiP S8, the compact size, digital crown and dedicated action button, or the beautifully designed haptics that are so striking on the water, never before. there was nothing like it in diving.”

Undoubtedly Apple once again making assertive alliances by incorporating the Oceanic+ app to its Iwatches, to give the user endless alternatives, providing comfort and excellence, always supporting sports, adventure activities and skills such as diving. We will keep track of this app and look forward to user feedback.