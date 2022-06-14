the obligation to use usb c will be a problem if you want to buy a cheap iphone in 2024

You have surely heard the news that the EU is preparing to impose the use of the USB Type-C connector from 2024, which will affect future iPhones.

Apple has been using its Lightning port to charge iPhones for years, despite the fact that almost all Android phone manufacturers have adopted the USB-C standard.

Therefore, it is to be expected that the iPhone 16 of 2024 incorporates a USB-C port, to Unless Apple decides to introduce it earlier with the iPhone 15 or even the iPhone 14 this year.

However, not all iPhones sold each year are the latest models, as many users get older models.

Currently, on the Apple website we can find the iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11, and iPhone SE series. And if you search, you can find even older versions in third-party stores. Amazon has the refurbished iPhone X for less than 300 euros.

iPhone 11

If, starting in 2024, Apple can’t sell any more iPhones with a Lightning port, it won’t just affect the iPhone 16. The company will not be able to sell any devices without USB-C, which includes older models.

Any phone that’s already literally on store shelves will be fine, but Apple won’t be able to create new stock to sell.

Apple could decide to send all these iPhones with Lightning to other countries that are not subject to European laws. In any case, in our country, as well as in many others, there will be no stock of old iPhones for people to buy.

Since many of Apple’s sales are of these older iPhones, which are affordable alternatives to more expensive flagships, those looking for a new iPhone will have no choice but to spend more on the newest model — unless Apple releases reissues of its older iPhones with a USB-C port



